NDOP Task Force prepares for May 2 event

If you are planning on a big event, you want to get the word out about it. Maybe you have a well-known singer coming to your church. Maybe your workplace has scheduled an event to raise money for a charity. Maybe you’ve planned a family reunion. You and others have made the arrangements. There’s only one thing left to do — get the word out.

You could take advantage of the media, promoting the event in the newspaper, on radio and TV. You might send invitations and make phone calls. If everyone and anyone is invited, you could rent signs and put up posters.

Since January, the local task force for the National Day of Prayer (NDOP) has met and discussed plans for the May 2 event. You may have seen our yard signs and posters around town. All the other ideas mentioned in the preceding paragraph have been done.

There are two important things left to be done that can make this year’s event the best ever for Fayette County. First we ask that you pray. Pray for those who take part in our different events. Pray for a great attendance. Pray that God will be exalted. The second best way to promote the NDOP is by word of mouth. Tell a friend about it. Announce it at church or at any club or meeting you attend. Help us spread the word.

Having a NDOP is a great freedom that has been extended to us since 1952. Take advantage of it. The May 2 noon service is at the courthouse gazebo. Evening service is at First Presbyterian Church. Check posters for other events.

