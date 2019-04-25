Getting Ahead: ‘Stopping the leak’

Almost everyone reading this will remember the story of a little boy putting his finger in a leaking hole in a dike as the storm waters rose. By holding his finger in the hole he saved the town from being flooded. As the storm waters receded, the little hero and the people from the town that had come to his rescue were able to repair the hole. The town was then safe from flooding forever after.

This story was told to children to let them know that we can all be a hero in some way, and that is true, but there can be a deeper lesson learned from this child’s story. We all have things in our life that must be stopped or they will bring about unpleasant circumstances. These things seem usually to start like that small leak in the dike. If attended to they are stopped as easily as the little boy plugging the leaking hole in the dike with his finger. But if not, they will erode the levee that protects us until we are under water. The problem is that these little things usually go unnoticed until we are experiencing a flood. We are then covered up or buried in our situation and there is a lot of work to be done to get everything repaired as it should be.

Is there a levee that can protect us from the disaster of life? If there is, what causes leaks to start in it? How can we recognize the leaks that are starting? How do we repair the leaks before they get so bad that we are buried in the flood?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as "The Gathering Place Family" meets

