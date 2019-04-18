A Divine Resurrection

For the world God loved he gave his only to save: Jesus Christ, the begotten son, to each and everyone. From the womb to the tomb, all wickedness a loss, Jesus was nailed to the cross.

For he cares and is giving. He dies for our sins and is forgiving. His hands were pierced, his feet and toes. On the third day he arose. He’ll never leave or let go for he loves us, and it’s so.

Trusting in Jesus, we have to believe, Heavens Eternity to receive a sinful world with much deception. Are you walking in God’s direction? In him will you follow—for he knows your tomorrow.

His resurrection he did survive. He’s forever and alive.