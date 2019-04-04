Revelation 21:1, “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.”

For the child of God, this life is good, but the best is yet to come. God has shown us in the Bible that one day there will be no more Satan, tears, death, sorrow, crying and no more pain. Not to mention, that paradise will be restored and God has prepared a holy city for us in which to live.

John 14:2 & 3, “In my Father’s house there are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you. I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” One of the things we have to look forward to is seeing Jesus and living with the Creator of the universe. Romans 8:18, “For I reckon the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with thee glory which shall be revealed in us.”

Remember this the next time the going gets to be a little rough. The best is yet to come!

