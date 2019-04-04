Getting Ahead: ‘Dot your i’s and cross your t’s’

“Dot your i’s and cross your t’s,” is a way of saying that we need to make sure that we complete the job at hand. It means that we have attended to every detail and it is what it is supposed to be.

A saying that I have learned about details is: “the devil is in the details.” This does not mean that details are bad but that they can be overlooked. We will not suffer the consequences of, “the devil that is in the details,” if we dot our i’s and cross our t’s. In order for this to be accomplished we must have knowledge of the task at hand. If we do not have that knowledge, the answer is to get someone involved that does.

There have been times in my life that I wish that I would have done just that. You may have had unexpected experiences with your insurance coverage because you did not read the policy. You may have signed a contract on a car lease that you did not totally understand. I have done both and after the excitement of the new car has diminished, or the great price of the policy is past, I have a rude awaking! That reminds me of another saying I have learned: “if it sound too good to be true, it probably is!”

What does the devil have to do with the details? Why are the details so easy to overlook? If we are going to get someone who has the knowledge to help us dot all of the i’s and cross all of the t’s, where do we find them?

