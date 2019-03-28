Getting Ahead: ‘What we say’

“Sticks and stones may break by bones but words will never hurt me!” This is a saying that I was taught as a child. The idea was that we will not let what people say about us ruin our day. It does, on one hand, help us to understand that just because someone says something about us, it does not make it so. On the other hand, words do hurt and they can wound us deeply.

The lesson in this saying should be aimed at the person that is saying hurtful things. What we say does indeed make a difference! The words that we release into our existence set the stage for what will happen. We can speak into existence things both good and bad. Once we have spoken a word it can never be retrieved. We can make an effort to explain it away, but that will only be partially successful.

Some of the most devastating words that are spoken are words of complaint. When we are complaining, we are not looking for a way to solve the problem or work our way through the tough situation. In complaining we are, for the most part, giving in to the thing that is troubling us allowing it to defeat us and remain in our life.

How can we know that we have the ability to speak into existence things both good and bad in our lives? Do we really affect people by just the words we say? Why is complaining about something so damaging? Is there a way to resist complaining when things go against us?

