Logos meeting set for April 2

As always I look forward to seeing what God will reveal to all of us at our Logos meetings. This will be a powerful meeting with information that can change our lives if we let it. I need a shift in my thinking regularly and hopefully that is what will happen Tuesday night. Sometimes our thoughts rule our moods, our words, and our body language, which in turn effects our relationships and every other area of our lives. There are answers! Do your best to bring someone who needs this. See you there!

The April Logos meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Washington High School’s Liberty Hall, 1200 Willard St. in Washington C.H. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m. with homemade cookies and coffee. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.

