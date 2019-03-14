Getting Ahead: ‘Does greatness change?’

When I was in grade school part of our curriculum included the study of our founding fathers. These people were those that had accomplished greatness in their devotion and sacrifice to others. They were presidents, inventors, doctors and statesmen that motivated and challenged us to do great things by their examples.

In the 1950s there was something that happened in our society that changed everything. We were introduced to a style of music that we really liked and related to. That music needed to be marketed, so the recording company’s invented a phrase. That phrase was teenagers and was a very successful marketing tool to sell music to the age group between 13 and 19 years old. Pop music became the national pasttime of that age group and we all started to relate to a new inspiration that revolved, not around our founding fathers, or great inventors, but the popular musicians that were performing pop music.

It did not make any difference how hard our teachers and parents tried to steer us in another direction, we were determined to absorb ourselves in the new and exciting teenage music and its performers. Now even morality started to take on a new normal and free love became the popular move of the day because the new music and the performers of that teenage music were advocating it. It is really amazing that a successful advertising plan could change the fiber of an entire nation.

Is it possible for people to buy into something that may or may not be right because it is presented to them in a clever way? If we look up to someone, do they have the power over us to change our core values? If we are lead to believe that something is true, does that make it so? Can the definition of greatness be changed or is it defined through the ages to be what it is?

