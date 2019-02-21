Black History Month: A human complexion

From the late 1400s the white Europeans were promised wealth by using African-slave labor. The African-slave was put up for sale and auctioned off. A slave was required to work 16 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

If the taskmaster felt it necessary, slaves were worked to the limit of their strength. A slave could be sold away from his or her own family. Often children were separated and sold apart from their mother’s or father’s. God does know how far a man can go only to lose his own soul.

Letters from an American Farmer in 1782, St. John de Crenecoeur asked, “What is an American?” and answered his own question, a new race of man. One of the busiest groups of nationalists in late 1700s. To one own nation, rather than other nations coming together. We find hostility toward members of races. By leaving other nations out.

If you were fighting a war against bad people, would you call your enemies good people? For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against powers, against spiritual wickedness in high places. For there’s only one God with all power. Be not high minded, but fear.

For our God never forsakes, let’s learn from our past mistakes. All will be judged one day by God. There’s a heaven awaiting, upon Christ’s return, or in hell to burn.

In this present day of 2019 we must get along together, we’re not going to be here forever. Our body is a shell of dust, our soul is in Jesus I trust.