Luke 5:12 & 13, “And it came to pass when he was in a certain city, behold a man full of leprosy: who seeing Jesus fell on his face, and besought him, saying, Lord, if thou wilt, thou canst make me clean. And he put forth his hand, and touched him, saying, I will: be thou clean. And immediately the leprosy departed from him.”

Leprosy represents sin the Bible and we find a man who was full of leprosy. Notice in our scripture it says, “behold a man.” I am glad they didn’t give us his name because it doesn’t make a difference. God saves whosoever will come unto Him. Notice also it says, “he was in a certain city.” I am satisfied to know that God works in all cities, not just a few. This man had probably tried every cure for leprosy that was available. Now he comes to Jesus, the proper source.

Jesus Christ has the answer to all of life’s problems. Not only is Jesus the proper source, but he is the proper force. He had power to heal this man by saying three words, “Be thou clean!” Then Jesus set him on the proper course. Verse 14 says, “And he charged him to tell no man: but go, and shew thyself to the priest, and offer for thy cleansing, according as Moses commanded, for a testimony unto them.”

We need to go to Jesus to be cleansed of our sin and let Him put us on the right course to Heaven.

