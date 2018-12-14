New Holland United Methodist Women hold Christmas celebration

The New Holland United Methodist Women held their annual Christmas celebration at the church Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Ann Thompson, president, welcomed all, and Kay Oughterson gave prayer before the delicious dinner was served and enjoyed by all. Oughterson gave devotions for the evening, “Christmas Beatitudes.”

Pat Taylor installed the 2019 officers: president Ann Thompson, vice president Kay Oughterson, secretary Betsy McFadden, treasurer Pat Taylor, spiritual growth Janet Kirkpatrick, membership nurture & outreach Jodi Kirkpatrick, program resources Shirley Tarbill, nominations committee Nancy Davis and Jodi Kirkpatrick, communications coordinator Ann Thompson, social action Samantha Duncan, historian Shelli Seymour, and sunshine Pat Taylor.

Contact Ann Thompson if you would like to do a program, host a meeting, or provide refreshments for one of the 2019 meetings.

The dining room was beautifully decorated with Christmas flowers and decorations. A special thank you to Betsy McFadden for all the decorations.

Kay Oughterson’s program for the evening was “Gingerbread Wishes.” We should be Christians who bake up and are ready, full of God’s love, and willing to share the true meaning of Christmas.

The evening closed with prayer.

The delicious dinner was provided by Ann Thompson, Kay Oughterson, Jane Ann Garrison, Kathy Stinson, Jean Stokes, Jodi Kirkpatrick and Doris Rowland.