The Craig Family to perform at two Jeffersonville UMC events

The Jeffersonville United Methodist Church welcomes the Craig Family for a concert and family discipleship day.

The first event will be a free concert on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. George and Laura Craig married in 1994. They have spent their life together serving the Lord in many ways, including raising their 11 children. Their motivation for singing as a family comes from the devotion they have to the Lord Jesus Christ. Both George and Laura desire to raise their children to be Godly young men and women who will uphold God’s truth and shine His light. They sing a variety of styles, from conservative Christian to classically arranged to songs with a bluegrass flair. Their concerts include a variety of instruments: piano, violin/fiddle, viola, cello, guitar, bass guitar, pennywhistle, flute and the mandolin.

The second event will be a Family Discipleship Day on Saturday, Oct. 13. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Preregistration is $30 per family or $20 per couple. Same day registration will be $10 extra. Registration includes lunch and a snack. The purpose of the event is to provide encouragement to families in their Christian walk and emphasize the importance of building a foundation for a family based in God’s word. Multiple speakers will address key issues that parents need to consider when making decisions for their families. Topics that will be covered include: becoming an effective parent, leading your children to God, worship as a family, protecting from the dangers of this world, and preparing your children for life.

The event will also include the movie “LIKE ARROWS,” from Family Life Today Ministries. This film explores the challenges and joys that come with raising children, and shows how critical intentionality and focus are when shaping and molding young lives. LIKE ARROWS casts a powerful vision for parents, reminding us that nothing is more important for any family than to have God and His Word directing our lives.

To register, please email laura.craig.hh@gmail.com or call 740-604-2258. The Jeffersonville United Methodist Church is located at 13 E. High St. in Jeffersonville. The church website is jeffersonvilleumc.org.

The Craig Family will perform at two events at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Craig-Family-photo-email.jpg The Craig Family will perform at two events at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church.