Getting Ahead: ‘Our Way’

From the time we are born we want it our way. Our children cry when they don’t get things as fast as they want them. We have to teach them to share their things with others. That tendency seems to follow most of us into grade school where we make friends with a select few and shun others. As we move into junior high we want that certain boyfriend or girlfriend, and that seems to put us against one another to the point that we will even turn against our friends. In high school there is the race for popularity, the queen’s court, or the starting position on the team. In adulthood we apply for a job and hope and pray that it goes our way.

It seems that life is designed for us to want to get things our way. In doing that we are forced to want to get ahead of the other person. It just seems to be human nature. Great civilizations have been built, however, by people joining together and working toward a common cause. They still want things their way, but they have become like-minded. As an individual, when we want things our way it is selfishness. When we become like-minded it is called unity. The problem is that just because a group of people, or even an entire nation agree, it doesn’t necessarily make it right. Nations have fallen because they were unified for the wrong thing. On the flip side, having it our way might be the right thing for all involved.

How can we determine what is selfish and wrong as opposed to what is unified and right? If we have a process for coming up with the right answer to this question, would it be attainable? If there were an answer and it was attainable, why is it not being practiced by all?

