Logos Octoberfest to be held Tuesday

“TARANDA” is one of the greatest female voices in all of music! This is who will be singing and giving her testimony at this year’s Logos Octoberfest. It will be a great opportunity for all of us to bring someone into this environment that is searching for something more. This undoubtedly will be an entertaining, unintimidating and powerful night. For some, it will be life changing.

The Logos Octoberfest will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Washington High School’s Liberty Hall, 1200 Willard St. in Washington C.H.

Dinner will be served at 6 with the concert at 7. Mothers, daughters, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, friends, classmates and coworkers…bring them all!

Seating is first come, first serve, and admission is free. Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

