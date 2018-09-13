New Holland United Methodist Women hold meeting

Members of the New Holland United Methodist Women assembled at the home of Jodi Kirkpatrick Tuesday, Sept. 11 for their regular meeting.

Ann Thompson, president of the group, welcomed all. Samantha Dunham gave the devotions, “Gathering Together,” followed by the prayer. Betsy McFadden gave the secretary’s report and Pat Taylor gave the treasurer’s report.

Sunday, Sept. 16 will be United Methodist Women Sunday. At the church worship service, Samantha Dunham will give a presentation for the United Methodist Women.

The United Methodist Women will meet sometimes on Monday evenings. Days and times will be announced.

The West Ohio Celebration for United Methodist Women will be held in Lancaster Oct. 20.

Help is needed for the serving of the New Holland High School Alumni Banquet Saturday, Sept. 15. Contact Pat Taylor, Samantha Dunham or Ann Thompson if you can help.

Pat Taylor presented World Wide Prayer Celebration and September Birthday Mission Focus to the group. An offering was taken.

Samantha Dunham presented “Be A Deborah” for the program. Deborah’s story is found in the Old Testament, Book of Judges, Chapters 4 and 5. The afternoon closed with prayer.

The next meeting will be on Monday evening, Oct. 8 at the church at 6:30 p.m. Samantha Dunham will present a special program. Please note the day and time change for this meeting.