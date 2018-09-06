Getting Ahead: ‘Riding out the storm’

One time we did an event at a conference center in Beaverton, Ontario, Canada. We flew up the day before to get everything set up for the event. The weather was a little rainy and windy but, all in all, it was a good flight.

The next day the skies were overcast and about noon it started to rain. The wind was picking up and it was turning colder. We had to use umbrellas to get from the auditorium to the cafeteria for lunch. We started the afternoon session and the sun was peeking through the clouds from time to time. It was looking like the wind and rain might be passing through.

I had filed a flight plan for 5:30 p.m. and the conference was to be over at 4 p.m. I noticed that the sun had disappeared and the rain had started again. The wind was now starting to blow so hard that the tree branches were being swept back and forth. It did not let up. We loaded our equipment and drove to the airport in strong winds and rain.

Upon arriving at the airport, we drove the car out on the tarmac so we could load the plane in the rain. My hair was dripping wet and it was somewhat of a challenge to stand in the wind. At one point the plane door was blown out of one of the lady’s hands. We got in the plane and I latched and sealed the door. The windows were steaming up from the moisture and I had to make a decision.

Was the storm too bad for us to depart? As I sat there everything seemed to point to that conclusion. I was going over the possibility of staying in Canada and missing our Sunday morning service.

Then something changed everything. I turned on the radio to get the details of the weather we were experiencing and found that the wind was coming straight down the runway at 15 knots gusting to 24. The winds were well within the limits of our plane for takeoff. We departed safely and climbed above the gusting wind and drenching rain for a comfortable flight home.

Do you ever feel like you are just sitting there soaking wet, can’t see anything clearly, and all of your plans are collapsing? Is there a possibility that those winds of adversity are coming right down your runway and could, in reality, lift you more than hinder you? Where are you going, and what are you listening to for the truth of your situation?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering Place Family” meets in the Washington Junior High School Library for Bible Study at 9:30 and in the gymnasium at 10 a.m. for our Pre-Service Connection where we enjoy coffee, juice and donuts. Our Worship Service and Children’s Church then begins at 10:30. Come at 7 p.m. and be part of our Wednesday night Bible Study and Children’s Ministry on the third floor above Trends at 120 W. Court St. in Washington Court House.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/pfeifer-mug-B-W-1-.pdf