Local churches hosting ‘A Tasteful Event’ fundraiser

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Washington Court House would like to announce an upcoming fundraiser, “A Tasteful Event.”

This food, beer and wine tasting event will be held under a tent at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 733 State Route 41 SW on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. This year marks the ninth year of the event.

Several restaurants, caterers and wine and beer distributors from the Fayette area will serve samples at “tasting stations” so attendees can taste items each business will feature. Non- alcoholic beverages will also be provided. Entertainment will be included during the event. In addition, several prizes will be raffled off to individuals attending. At the event attendees will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for $5 to win a chance to win two tickets to the Ohio State football game with Indiana on Oct. 6.

All profits from the event will be donated to S.O.C.K.S (Spirit of Christmas For Kids), an outreach program which is sponsored by Good Shepherd and St. Andrew’s Church. The S.O.C.K.S program provides children’s Christmas gifts for nearly 300 children.

To purchase tickets for “A Tasteful Event,” call St. Andrew’s business office at 740-335-2129 or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 740-335-4682. The cost of tickets is $25. The ticket purchase includes unlimited tasting and free parking. In addition, tickets can be obtained from any member of Good Shepherd or St. Andrew’s Church.

Pictured are Julia Hidy, co-chair of the 2018 "A Tasteful Event," and Amber Blair, chair of SOCKS.