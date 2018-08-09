Logos meeting set for Aug. 14

Most of our lives is a day-by-day search for something or someone that completes us, something or someone that gives us purpose, something or someone that fulfills us. Human beings always have, and always will, be searching for fulfillment. There is a reason we have that desire.

Very few people seem to consistently fulfill these desires. At the August Logos meeting, we will talk about the reasons we all fall short of completion. I hope to see you there, and do your best to bring a friend.

The Logos meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at Washington High School’s Liberty Hall, 1200 Willard St. in Washington C.H. Happy hour will be at 6 p.m. with homemade cookies and coffee.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

