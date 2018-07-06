Nina Nash & Dan Justice minister at RACC today

Please join Rose Ave. Community Center & Church (RACC) today at 7 p.m. as Gospel Music Family Friday welcomes Nina Nash & Pastor Dan Justice as they minister God’s message in song, just to lift the name of Jesus in worship and praise!

Featuring gospel music singer, songwriter and recording artist Nina Nash, who started singing gospel music with the lady’s trio, “Joyful Reflections,” she has also been a part of other groups, such as “The Deihls” and “Fishers of Men.” She now travels all over singing as a soloist in many different churches, revivals, songfests and other Christian venues, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ in song and testimony! Nina shared that most of her songs are inspired by her own personal experiences, and she now has a total of four CDs featuring southern & bluegrass gospel music.

Joining Nina will be Pastor Dan Justice, a retired pastor with the Nazarene Church. Pastor Dan is now an associate pastor with Heritage Memorial Church, as well as an accomplished pianist and gospel music singer. Together, they will be bringing traditional, southern and contemporary gospel songs to glorify God! We’ll also be “breaking out” the hymnals for some Spirit-filled congregational singing and there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy!

Come on and join the fellowship and fun as we sing praises and share testimonies and prayers together to invite His Holy Spirit into hearts, to see souls saved for the Kingdom, and just to lift high the name of Jesus! You won’t want to miss this one…it’s sure to be a blessing for all!

Gospel Music Family Fridays, an outreach of Rose Ave Community Center & Church, is presented every Friday at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week, all for the glory of God, we offer free admission, free food and drinks, and free shuttle service, in town.

To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Ave Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H. For transportation please call the office at 740-636-ROSE(7673) before 5 p.m. Fridays. Join us every Saturday at 5 p.m. for a free community meal and contemporary worship service in a relaxed, come-as-you-are atmosphere. Featuring an upbeat and relevant, Bible-based message from Pastor Justin, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free transportation is also available for this event by calling the office before 3 p.m. Saturdays. Regular office hours are Monday-Friday 2-5 p.m.

