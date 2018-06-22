New Holland United Methodist Church to hold VBS

The New Holland United Methodist Church invites children to “Maker Fun Factory VBS: Created by God, Built for a Purpose.”

A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at the New Holland United Methodist Church from June 25 to June 29. At Maker Fun Factory, kids discover that God made them — and for a purpose. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out sciency-fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long.

Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the fun-shop finale that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in for this special time at the conclusion of each day.

Maker Fun Factory is for kids from pre-school to fifth grade and will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. Children will be fed a full meal at the beginning of each night.

For more information, contact VBS director Samantha Dunham at (740) 416-5360.