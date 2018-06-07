AMPED VBS coming to First Presbyterian

Plan to share electrifying fun, laughter and a lot of God’s Word at AMPED VBS June 10-13 in the evenings from 6-8 p.m. with a light supper at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St. in Washington C.H. The “Kingdom Kids” from left to right in back row: Molly Preston, Ethan Garrison, Hannah Rohr, Hannah Preston, Remington Butcher, Taylor Booth, Tillie Abbott and Tommy Garrison; front row: Simone Elkins, Rilyn Jones, Grace and AJ Armintrout, Cambry Brown and Kahlen Jones.

Plan to share electrifying fun, laughter and a lot of God’s Word at AMPED VBS June 10-13 in the evenings from 6-8 p.m. with a light supper at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St. in Washington C.H. The “Kingdom Kids” from left to right in back row: Molly Preston, Ethan Garrison, Hannah Rohr, Hannah Preston, Remington Butcher, Taylor Booth, Tillie Abbott and Tommy Garrison; front row: Simone Elkins, Rilyn Jones, Grace and AJ Armintrout, Cambry Brown and Kahlen Jones. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_20180603_110330.jpg Plan to share electrifying fun, laughter and a lot of God’s Word at AMPED VBS June 10-13 in the evenings from 6-8 p.m. with a light supper at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St. in Washington C.H. The “Kingdom Kids” from left to right in back row: Molly Preston, Ethan Garrison, Hannah Rohr, Hannah Preston, Remington Butcher, Taylor Booth, Tillie Abbott and Tommy Garrison; front row: Simone Elkins, Rilyn Jones, Grace and AJ Armintrout, Cambry Brown and Kahlen Jones.