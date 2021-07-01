Fayette Garden Club holds June meeting

Julia Hidy, Fayette Garden Club’s president, welcomed members as they met at McClish’s Plants Plus Greenhouse for their June meeting.

Hidy led a short business meeting reminding ladies that the election of officers will be finalized at the next meeting which will be at Pat Parson’s home on July 9.

Secretary Pam Rhoades read the minutes of the last meeting.

Treasurer Debbie Carr gave the financial report.

The ladies then enjoyed a delicious picnic lunch catered by Rachel’s House Catering.

Brett McClish shared the many steps that go into the process of a seed being propagated and tested in several ways before it is ready to be sold at a nursery He reminded them how it is very important for greenhouses to keep plants clean. This is important for home gardeners also. A great tip is to use soapy (Dawn) water to kill aphids.

During a recent Fayette Garden Club meeting, the club members met at McClish’s Plants Plus Greenhouse. Pictured are (left-to-right, front row) Pam Rhoades, Joanne Montgomery, Jodi Kirkpatrick, Linda Warfield, Mary Jane Esselburne, Mary Estle, Shirley Johnson: (left-to-right, back row) Brett McClish, Barbara Sams, Pat Parsons, Kara Pollichetti, guest-Alexandra Prendergraft, Jean Smith, Debbie Carr and Julia Hidy. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_FG.jpg During a recent Fayette Garden Club meeting, the club members met at McClish’s Plants Plus Greenhouse. Pictured are (left-to-right, front row) Pam Rhoades, Joanne Montgomery, Jodi Kirkpatrick, Linda Warfield, Mary Jane Esselburne, Mary Estle, Shirley Johnson: (left-to-right, back row) Brett McClish, Barbara Sams, Pat Parsons, Kara Pollichetti, guest-Alexandra Prendergraft, Jean Smith, Debbie Carr and Julia Hidy. Courtesy photo