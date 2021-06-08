The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honored a number of retirees at its May meeting including (pictured L to R) Belle Aire Intermediate School Principal Jeff Conroy and Belle Aire Intermediate School teacher Anne Ginn. Ginn was honored for 34 years of service and Conroy was honored for his last four years in the district and his total of 41 years of service to education.

The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honored a number of retirees at its May meeting including (pictured L to R) Belle Aire Intermediate School Principal Jeff Conroy and Belle Aire Intermediate School teacher Anne Ginn. Ginn was honored for 34 years of service and Conroy was honored for his last four years in the district and his total of 41 years of service to education. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_IMG_2903.jpg The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honored a number of retirees at its May meeting including (pictured L to R) Belle Aire Intermediate School Principal Jeff Conroy and Belle Aire Intermediate School teacher Anne Ginn. Ginn was honored for 34 years of service and Conroy was honored for his last four years in the district and his total of 41 years of service to education. Courtesy photo