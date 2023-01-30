Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 29

Karen E. McCollum, 20, 835 Linden Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Adam R. Robinson, 36, 523 W. Temple St., Hillsboro Police Department warrant.

Alex Ravas Martinez, 33, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

Jason A. Fuller, 43, at large, criminal trespass.

Philip A. Woody, 38, 718 Church St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dylan M. Viviano, 24, Martinsville, OVI suspension (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jan. 28

Brooke A. West, 23, 839 Independence Court, disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Dylan M. Viviano, 24, 839 Independence Court, disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Justin P. Thibert, 37, 412 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to appear (four counts), domestic violence (two counts), domestic violence by threats.

James E. Pollard, 70, 736 Gregg St., failure to yield.

Jarred S. Williams, 25, Milledgeville, receiving stolen property (fourth-degree felony), non-compliance suspension.

David J. Nichols, 44, 3908 US 22 SE, speed.

April L. Wilson, 31, Jeffersonville, unsafe vehicle.

Carl A. Pennington, 43, 129 E. Paint St., license forfeiture suspension.

Hunter A.G. Smith, 19, 503 W. Elm St., no operator’s license.

Jan. 27

Jayson A. Vilvens, 26, 2198 Jenni Lane, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Ricky L. Cunningham, 47, 1209 Bramble Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Michael D. Adkins, 50, South Bloomfield, non-compliance suspension.

Kevin Terry Jr., 40, 741 Gregg St., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Thomas L. Quigley, 74, 610 Spring Lake Ave., turning at intersection violation.

Jan. 26

Abdoulie Baldeh, 23, Columbus, non-compliance suspension, Hillsboro Police Department bench warrant.

Cheikth Dieye, 22, Columbus, Hillsboro Police Department bench warrant.

Ryan L. Fout, 37, 1392 Old US 35, non-compliance suspension.