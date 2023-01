According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 29

Criminal Trespass: At 4:06 p.m., Jason Fuller, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass after he was located at 305 W. Court St. Fuller was previously arrested at the same property for criminal trespass on Dec. 29.

Domestic Violence: At 9:06 p.m., Philip Woody, of Church Street, was arrested after a report of a domestic violence incident at his residence.