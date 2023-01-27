A simple one-plan meal

In the kitchen with Sharon this week we are featuring another great recipe from my good friend Patricia Nichols. With the price of gas that keeps going up we need all the simpler recipes we can get.

I love this one-pan meal. It will be great served with garlic toast and salad and there you go. Plus, you have leftovers for the next day.

Keep these great recipes coming. Please send me your favorite recipes, along with a story about the recipe if you like, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456

Have a great week:

Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 pound cooked bacon, cut into pieces

8 eggs

1 cup heavy whipping cream

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (12-ounce) package shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef with garlic and onion powder until browned and crumbly, five to seven minutes. Drain and discard grease.

3. Spread beef onto the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch casserole pan. Stir in bacon pieces.

4. Whisk eggs, heavy cream, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until well combined. Stir in eight ounces of cheddar cheese.

5. Pour egg mixture over the beef and bacon. Top with the remaining four ounces of cheese.

6. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, 30 to 35 minutes.

7. Serve and enjoy!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.