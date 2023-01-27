Chamber welcomes e-Merge Real Estate

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed e-Merge Real Estate Excellence to the community as a Chamber member. e-Merge is located at 111 S. Main St. in downtown Washington C.H. Cindi Watkins provided the Chamber with more knowledge about this company. “As one of central Ohio’s top brokerages, e-Merge Real Estate Excellence’s professional agents lead the way in buyer and seller satisfaction. With advanced technical solutions and proven marketing strategies, the firm is reshaping the landscape of the real estate industry. Our technical approach offers clients access to the latest in home-buying and selling approaches.” Pictured with family, friends and community friends are members of the e-Merge team: Dawn Hages, April Peck, Angela Geoghegan, Michelle Jones, Steve Armstrong, Deanna Stevens, Amanda Holt, Heather Dalessandri, Ellen Hardin, Pam Moore, Katherine Blades, Joe Mitchell, Keven Montgomery, Emily Mahoney, Cindi Watkins, and Chamber Ambassadors: Chelsie Baker (WCH), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.) Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s), Scott Eckles (Home Financial).

