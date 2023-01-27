Lincoln Day Dinner set for Feb. 20

U.S. Representative Mike Carey is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the 2023 Fayette County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, Feb. 20.

Congressman Carey is currently serving as representative of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Carey was born in 1971 and was raised in Sabina. On the family farm, he was instilled with values that continue to guide him today – hard work, community, and freedom, according to a news release. After his graduation from East Clinton High School, he followed his family tradition of service, earning an ROTC scholarship, attending the Marion Military Institute, and serving as an officer in the military. During this time, he also earned his bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University.

As a professional, Carey became an executive for one of the nation’s largest privately-owned energy companies, headquartered in Ohio. As an advocate for coal miners and American energy independence, he worked to save miners’ pension benefits and reverse overreaching government regulations while valuing the environment, according to a news release.

A father of three, Carey resides in Columbus with his wife Meghan and their two young sons, while his oldest son attends Ohio State University.

This year, the Lincoln Day Dinner will be held Monday, Feb. 20 at the Mahan Building, Fayette County Fairgrounds, 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington C.H. Social time will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and a reserved table of eight is $250 due upon order. The deadline for paying for tickets is Feb. 9. Anyone with interest in attending should contact any Fayette County Republican Central Committee member or call Carol at 740-505-3634 or Villa at 937-244-6081 to reserve tickets.

U.S. Representative Mike Carey (right) being sworn into Congress with his son, Prescott (middle), by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Carey.jpg U.S. Representative Mike Carey (right) being sworn into Congress with his son, Prescott (middle), by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Courtesy photo