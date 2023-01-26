Washington Municipal Court civil credit news

From the Washington Court House Municipal Court:

Onemain Financial of Ohio, Evansville, IN v. Ashley D. Lowe, 526 Peabody Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,949.42, for complaint.

Capital One Bank, Norcross, GA v. Rosalee Morris, 528 Campbell St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,637.52, for complaint.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, OH v. Michael D. Knisley, 379 Flakes Ford Road SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,949.72, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Brian Mongold, 8379 Creamer Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,584.73, for omplaint.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, CA v. Gerald Mcpeek, 518 Fifth St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount, $1,129.22, for complaint.

CVI SGP-Co Acquisition Trust, Greenville, SC v. James Briggs, 725 Broadway St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,960.99, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Kelli J. Fraysier, Mt. Sterling, OH, claims amount $2,118.94, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Harold Desanto, 4 Walnut St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $1,086.06, for complaint.

Adena Fayette Medical Center, 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Simon Frey, Leesburg, OH, claims amount $3,628.55, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Jane Wilkinson, 4623 SR 207 NE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,422.18, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Martin J. Blankenship, 617 Hinde St., and Destiny Cline, 3516 US HWY 22 SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $7,900.92, for complaint, was dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Tyrone K. Harris, Mt. Sterling, OH, claims amount $1,396.57, for complaint.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Tobin Dawson, 765 Kimberly Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, claims amount $970.17, for small claims.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Heather Shelpman, 4104 Main St. SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $939.99, for complaint, was dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Katherine Carver, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $2,530.85, for complaint, was dismissed.

Republican Finance LLC, Charlotte, NC v. Harold L. Cline, 45 Camp Grove Road SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,588.53, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Gunther Gunnett, 918 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,589.15, for complaint, was dismissed.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Destanie M. Dailey, 1218 S. Main St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,460.31, for complaint, was dismissed.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, MI v. James L. Robinson, 581 Blackstone St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,714.31, for complaint.

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, Bloomington, MN v. Sarai Nellams, 723 Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,652.32, for complaint, was dismissed.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Carolyn Byrum, 615 Village Ct. Apt. A, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount, $4,464.81, for complaint.

LVLV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Charlie Hagler, 25 Colonial Dr. Apt. B, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,029.93, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Billie R. Ratliff, 2122 Miami Trace Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $11,463.21, for complaint, was dismissed.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Ramona Smith, 317 Rose Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,555.20, for complaint.