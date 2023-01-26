Over 10 tons of candy sold by Good Hope Lions

The Good Hope Lions thank everyone who supported the Annual Bulk Candy Store.

Over 10 tons (yes, over 20,000 pounds) of candy was sold from mid-November until the store closed in mid-December.

The sales will result in donations to Washington C.H., Miami Trace and McClain high schools for scholarships, the Fayette County Food Pantry, Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, Honor Flight Columbus, the GOOD Program (anti-bullying) for MT fifth graders, MT & WCH After-Prom, Fayette County Junior Fair Awards, United Way of Fayette County and many more local, state and world-wide humanitarian causes.

The next fundraiser will be the Semi-Annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast to be held Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.

The Good Hope Lions thank the community for another successful Annual Bulk Candy Store sale. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_CandyStore.jpg The Good Hope Lions thank the community for another successful Annual Bulk Candy Store sale. Courtesy photo