Ag Society members honored

Faith Cottrill-Marine (middle) and the Ag Society were honored. The awards presented to Cottrill-Marine include: First Place Small Fair Award for Newspaper ad, Fair Premium Book Cover and printed Promotion Program/Brochure for 2022, and they also received Small Fair Best of Show Premium Book Cover for 2022.

The Fayette County Agricultural Society received multiple awards at the Ohio Fair Managers Conference on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Wayne Arnold (pictured second from left), Fayette County Ag Society Director, was inducted into the Ohio Fair Managers Hall of Fame — a prestigious honor of outstanding dedication and willing service to the Ohio fair industry. Arnold has been a director on the Fayette County Ag Society for over 30 years.