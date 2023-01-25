Fire claims Greenfield home

A woman was transported to the hospital following a fire that caused major damage to a Greenfield residence on Saturday.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his office was dispatched 736 Blain St. in Greenfield at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. He said that upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire showing from the one-story structure.

The fire chief said one civilian was transported from the scene to Adena Greenfield Medical Center with what appeared to be smoke inhalation issues. He said the woman was treated but that he did not know anything else about her injuries.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to help determine the cause of the fire, but the cause was still under investigation Monday afternoon.

Paint Creek received mutual aid at the scene from the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District in Leesburg and the Wayne Township Fire Department in Fayette County.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene at 3:55 p.m. Saturday, Manning said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This Saturday fire on Blaine Street in Greenfield caused extensive damage to a one-story home. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Fire-pic.jpg This Saturday fire on Blaine Street in Greenfield caused extensive damage to a one-story home. Photo courtesy of Jim Edwards

One person was transported to the hospital