Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Jan 10— 1123 S. Main St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible structure fire with smoke showing from the attic vent. Dispatch advised the caller was unable to make contact with the occupant, nearest cross-streets of W. Kennedy Ave and Chestnut St. FD noted significant roof sagging and found light smoke coming from both front and rear attic/gable vents with no apparent evacuation at the time of arrival. FD performed a walk-around of the structure and prepared to force entry. FD found the front door unlocked prior to forcing the door and made entry. FD completed a primary search and did not find any occupant(s). During the primary search, FD noted fire breaching the ceiling near the center of the residence from the attic space down into the living area. Incident command was transferred to the incoming officer of higher rank, utility providers were requested to be dispatched along with an additional request to dispatch and engine and manpower mutual aid. FD performed a quick salvage procedure, shut off the gas and electrical utilities and indicated a fire attack. FD set up positive pressure ventilation, performed a secondary search and began overhaul operations to expose and extinguish any hidden fire. Both searches were negative, and the residence was determined to be clear of any occupant(s). FD investigation places the origin at/above the drop-ceiling and drywall ceiling and near a possible electrical junction box in the attic space. FD determination of cause is suspected to be electrical in nature.

Jan 7— 1151 Commons Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an electrical odor and smoke in the unit. FD did not find any smoke or fire and noted an evacuation at the time of arrival. FD confirmed everyone was out and accounted for. FD found a slight haze on the first floor of the apartment at the time of making entry. FD checked both floors, the electrical panel, and the attic space and did not find any source of smoke and odor. Further investigation found a melted cellular phone outside on the back patio confirming the occupants accounts.

Jan 7— 60 Campgrove Road SE

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an uncontrolled burn. FD noted active burning located approximately 100 yards from the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD made contact with the property owners who were present with the controlled burn. FD confirmed the burn was limited to yard waste/debris and permitted the pile to burn out. FD advised the owners of the burning laws and regulations and advised to obtain a permit for future open burning.

Jan 6— 924 E. Market St.

FD responded to an oven fire. Upon arrival, FD found that food debris in the oven had caught fire while the occupant was preheating the oven. The occupant shut off the oven and closed the oven door to extinguish the fire. There was no damage. FD assisted with smoke removal.

Jan 5— 220 Belle Ave.

FD provided mutual aid for Fayette County EMS.

Jan 5— 4705 SR 207 NE

FD responded mutual aid with Tri-County FD for a structure fire.

Jan 4— 1400 US 22 NW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD made contact with the administrator who advised of a fire drill, no problem at the time of response.

Jan 1— 3568 US 62 NE

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a residential fire alarm. FD was notified while en route to cancel, occupants reported a false alarm.

Jan 1— 2121 Creek Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a vehicle fire on Creek Road, approximately one mile off of old US 35. FD found a single vehicle facing north and pulled off the east side of the roadway with visible smoke and fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed all passengers were out with no injuries reported. FD extinguished the fire and disabled the battery for safety. FD investigation places the area of origin within the dash near the firewall in the center of the vehicle. FD’s investigation of cause is suspected to be electrical/mechanical failure but was unable to determine a clear or specific cause.