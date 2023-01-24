Local student nominated to military service academies

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.

Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.

“One of the greatest honors I have as a congressman is to nominate ambitious young men and women across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District to the United States Service Academies,” said Carey. “It is encouraging to see a younger generation with a drive to serve their country and, having spent time with these students and having learned of their accomplishments, I feel rest assured that the future of our military is in great hands.”

In pursuit of a nomination to a U.S. military academy, students submit their application and are interviewed by Congressman Carey’s Military Academy Review Board. The board evaluates the students on academic performance, leadership ability, and community involvement.

The 2022 Military Academy Review Board consisted of 10 members:

Major General (ret.) Lance Meyer

Major General (ret.) Paul Sullivan

CAPT (ret.) Mike Crites

Lt. Colonel (ret.) Patty Hamilton

MAJ Tracy Richardson

Chief Master Sergeant (ret.) Renee Frey

Chief Master Sergeant (ret.) Kelly Gibbs

Command Sergeant Major (ret.) Bill Gilliam

Master Sergeant (ret.) Bob Brown

Mrs. Nancy Smith

To receive a service academy nomination from Congressman Carey, candidates must be an unmarried resident of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, a United States citizen, and between the ages of 17 and 23. Qualified persons interested in pursuing a nomination to one of the United States Service Academies should visit www.carey.house.gov for more information or contact Congressman Carey’s office at (614) 927-6902.

Blake Sollars https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Blake-Sollars.jpg Blake Sollars R-H file photo