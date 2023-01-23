County hit with several inches of snow, more expected

Fayette County received steady snowfall on Sunday, with accumulation totals nearing five inches in some parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Snowfall began around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and continued steadily throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office advised that the county was on a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to snow-covered roadways that were slippery.

Due to the inclement weather, Miami Trace Local Schools closed on Monday. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Level 1 Snow Emergency was lifted.

It appears that more snow could be coming this week to add to Sunday’s total, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, there is currently an 80% chance of precipitation. The low is set for 27 degrees on Tuesday evening with calm winds of five to nine miles per hour.

The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow during this period, with a change from snow to rain around 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

It is expected to rain most of the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, with a high of 39 degrees and up to 30 mile per hour wind gusts.

After 10 p.m. on Wednesday, there is a chance that the rain could turn back to snow, with a 40% chance of precipitation and a low of 27 degrees. Less than a half of an inch of snow is possible for Wednesday night.

There is currently a 30% chance of snow on Thursday afternoon, with highs nearing 32 degrees.

Late on Friday night, there is also a 30% chance of snow with a low of 26 degrees and a moderate breeze expected.

A chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday evening and Sunday, with a 30% chance of showers for Saturday and a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more updates on winter weather in Fayette County.

Sisters, Bexlee Gilpen and Taya Crago, enjoyed the snowfall the came through Fayette County on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Sisters-in-the-Snow.jpg Sisters, Bexlee Gilpen and Taya Crago, enjoyed the snowfall the came through Fayette County on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Courtesy photo