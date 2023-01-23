AAA: Gas prices jump as demand increases

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 22 cents higher this week at $3.448 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio average: $3.448; Washington Court House average: $3.510

Average price during the week of January 17, 2023 $3.223

Average price during the week of January 24, 2022 $3.054

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.445 Athens

$3.453 Chillicothe

$3.493 Columbiana

$3.486 East Liverpool

$3.346 Gallipolis

$3.457 Hillsboro

$3.390 Ironton

$3.440 Jackson

$3.517 Logan

$3.388 Marietta

$3.322 Portsmouth

$3.498 Steubenville

$3.523 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

Drivers appear to be taking advantage of the recent milder weather in much of the nation by fueling up and hitting the road. An increase in gasoline demand and slightly more expensive oil pushed the national average for a gallon of gas 12 cents higher over the last week to $3.42. Today’s average is 33 cents more than a month ago and ten cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose from 7.56 million to 8.05 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 230.3 million barrels.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 98 cents to settle at $81.31. Crude prices rose at the end of last week due to increased market optimism that crude demand may be more robust than expected this year. In particular, the market believes that the re-opening of China’s economy, despite high coronavirus infection rates, will help to bolster global crude demand, while supporting elevated prices.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

