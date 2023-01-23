Police investigate Sunday shooting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection.

Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found shell casings in the road on North North Street, according to police.

According to witnesses, the suspect(s) fled the area in a vehicle just prior to the arrival of police. During the investigation, only one of the fired rounds could be accounted for as it struck an unoccupied parked vehicle on Eastern Avenue, according to a news release.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police said the firearm used was likely a small caliber handgun. A motive for the shooting has not been established at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

