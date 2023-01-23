Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 22

Thomas W. Turner, 43, 973 Delaware St., disorderly by intoxication, obstructing, resisting.

Kevin D. Terry Jr., 40, 741 Gregg St., disorderly conduct.

Kristie Parker, 34, 2140 Jenni Lane, driving under suspension/child support suspension.

Rebecca Horsley, 44, 432 Forest St., child endangerment (two counts).

Jacob J.A. Horsley, 20, 432 Forest St., child endangerment.

Jan. 21

Chaztin T. Cumberlarder, 37, Gahanna, child support suspension.

Rachel A. Briggs, 30, Xenia, probation violation.

Jan. 20

Ronald L. Williams II, 31, 1147 Campbell St., non-compliance suspension, misuse of credit card (first-degree misdemeanor).

Benjamin E. Huffman, 33, Toledo, violator compact suspension.