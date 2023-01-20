Washington Municipal Court civil legal reports

From the Washington Court House Municipal Court:

Autovest LLC, Cincinnati, OH v. Robin and Johnny Daugherty, 801 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,592.31, for complaint.

Bloomingburg MHP LLC, Bloomingburg, OH v. Pamela Scott, 71 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount unknown, for forcible entry and detainer.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Morris Clark, 611 Mclean St., claims amount $691.47, for small claim.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Laura L. Adams, 309 Buckeye Road, claims amount $488.95, for small claim.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Lucinda Anderson, 417 Eastern Ave., claims amount unknown, for small claim.

First Choice Financial, 1204 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Sally Estep, Sabina, OH, claims amount $1,202.95, for small claim.

Brenda Deidrich, New Boston, MI v. Curtis and Ashley Mootispaw, Leesburg, OH, claims amount $1,500, for small claim.

Daniel L. Huff, 1403 Parrott Station Road NW, Washington C.H., OH v. Larry E. McDaniel Jr. And Paula Bodner, York, PA, claims amount $6,000, for small claim.

GFS II LLC, Saginaw, MI v. Tom and Christina Strahler, 10810 Allen Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $11,103.82, for complaint.

GFS II LLC, Saginaw, MI v. Jordan Browning, 280 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $7,020.73, for complaint.

DNF Associates LLC, Getzville, NY v. Lindsey Whaley, 651 Perdue Plz., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $906.95, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Southfield, MI v. April Uhl, 604 Campbell St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $10,956.56, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, CA, v. Mary Seibers, 1311 Delaware St., Washington C.H., claims amount $3,059.85, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Lester A. Beers, 868 Brock Road, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $6,858.69, for complaint.

CKS Prime Investments LLC, Wall, NJ v. Jeff Lewis, 604 Leesburg Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,291.64, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Chelsea Mason, 142 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $2,059.85, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Jessica Scott, 717 Carolyn Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,544.67, for complaint.

Trent and Michelle Boren, 1414 SR 41 S, Washington C.H., OH v. Anders Asphalt, 5910 SR 729, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for complaint.

PCA Acquisitions V LLC, Columbus, OH v. Scott J Procopio, 1099 Riverside Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,599.50, for complaint.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, OH v. Kathy J. Yoakum, 971 Delaware St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $8,014.59, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Marcy Mills, 1103 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,336.54, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Joshua Fowler, 10188 SR 729, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1113.36, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Brenda Wilson, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $1,436.62.

Madison Health, London, OH v. William Ortiz, 937 Riverbirch Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,769.28, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Gretchen L. Charles, 40 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,674.82.

PNC Bank National Association, Independence, OH v. Lester A. Beers, 868 Brock Road NE, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $11,810.03, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc, Draper, UT v. Ryan Seymour, 1612 Sunset Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $11,616.63, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc, Draper, UT v. Thomas Rogers, 7 Downing Cir., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,010.61.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, SD v. Jayson T. Beekman, 10176 Haigler Road NE, Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $1,789.70, for complaint.