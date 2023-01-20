First Ohio State Fair concert announced

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced that “KIDZ BOP” will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair.

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.

Tickets for KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour at the Ohio State Fair will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24.

Additional concerts in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series will be announced on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Tuesday, March 7

Tickets for each concert will go on sale for the general public the Friday following each announcement date.

Concert tickets purchased in advance include admission to the Fair, giving concert goers the opportunity to enjoy all that the Ohio State Fair has to offer before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2023 Ohio State Fair will run July 26 – Aug. 6. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

