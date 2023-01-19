Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield

This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.