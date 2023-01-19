Sabina man accused of assault facing charges

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old Sabina man is facing several charges for allegedly assaulting another man, restraining two 17-year-olds, and resisting arrest.

Justin W. Deaton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

On Saturday at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to an Independence Court residence in reference to an assault complaint. According to reports, officers observed Deaton standing in the living room and the victim who was allegedly assaulted sitting on the couch with blood on his face.

When police attempted to detain Deaton, he reportedly pulled away and refused to listen to officer commands when told to stop resisting. Officers were eventually able to place Deaton in handcuffs and put him in the back of a cruiser.

The alleged victims told police that Deaton was high on methamphetamine and thought the victim he assaulted was someone else. They also told officers that they attempted to leave, but Deaton blocked the doorway to make sure no one left, according to reports. They said that they believed Deaton would have hurt them if they tried to leave.

Deaton is being held in jail on a $3,750 bond.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Deaton https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Deaton.jpg Deaton