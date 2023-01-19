East Clinton senior killed in crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna — was heading north on U.S. 68 near Raycon Drive. A 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer — driven by Jeremiah D. Wingfield, 39, Marysville — was heading south on U.S. 68 when the GMC went left of center, striking the Volvo head-on, according to the OSHP.

Mahanes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Wingfield was not injured as a result of the crash.

East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee told the News Journal the students and staff are grieving the loss of Mahanes.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning as we have lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Magee. “As an Astro family, we are broken as we feel incomplete today. Students and staff alike are grieving in this loss.”

Mahanes “touched every vein that exists within a school setting,” Magee said.

During her time at East Clinton High School, she was a member of the varsity football, wrestling, tennis, and track and field teams while dabbling in golf and bowling. She was preparing to perform in her ninth musical as “Grandma Addams” in “The Addams Family” production this year.

Mahanes was a very active member of the FFA chapter and was the acting vice president, according to Magee. Among her many accomplishments, she recently placed first in the state for the Senior Division Job Interview Competition, and led the Parliamentary Procedure team to qualify for the “Big E’ competition to be held in Massachusetts.

She was also a member of the National Honor Society and student council.

Mahanes had planned to attend Wright State and pursue her degree in elementary education, according to Magee.

”This passion was shown by her involvement in organizing the Elementary Reading Club and also being involved with the Kids Care Club,” he said. “In every activity she participated in she was lively, energetic and inspired others around her. Timmi will certainly be missed by the East Clinton Astros family.”

Magee stated East Clinton will have additional counseling services available to all through “Monday and beyond as needed.”

All athletic events for Thursday and Friday were canceled.

U.S. 68 was closed during the investigation and has since re-opened.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

An 18-year-old from New Vienna died as the result of a two-vehicle, head-on crash Thursday morning. The accident closed down U.S. 68 North between Gurneyville and Raycon Road. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_DSC_0508.jpg An 18-year-old from New Vienna died as the result of a two-vehicle, head-on crash Thursday morning. The accident closed down U.S. 68 North between Gurneyville and Raycon Road. John Hamilton | News Journal

18-year-old pronounced dead following 2-vehicle crash on US 68