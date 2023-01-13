Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 16-20 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Martin Luther King Day
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, vanilla wafers, fruit
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 16-20 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Martin Luther King Day
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch