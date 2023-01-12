Annual Groundhog Day breakfast to be held Feb. 2

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 10th-annual Groundhog Day breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The breakfast will take place at the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, and the event is set to begin at 7 a.m. The breakfast menu will include ham, egg, and cheese croissants, hash browns, fruit, and a pastry.

Tickets are $25 each for general admission, or those interested can pay $250 to be a Groundhog Day sponsor. Sponsors will also receive reserved VIP seating.

According to Chamber President Kristy Bowers, the Groundhog Day breakfast is an annual Fayette County Chamber of Commerce event that offers a time of enrichment and networking opportunities to its members, community and beyond. Proceeds help the Chamber, a not-for-profit 501c6 organization, continue working within its mission statement: to advance the civic, economic, and social welfare of the people of Fayette County.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 25. Any reservations that are cancelled after Jan. 25 will be billed. Those interested in attending may RSVP through the following website: www.fayettecountyohio.com, can call 740-335-0761, or can email: [email protected]

The corporate sponsor of this year’s event is McDonald’s of Fayette County. The guest speaker this year will be Mark Rea.

Rea is the author of the 2009 book: The Die-Hard Fan’s Guide to Buckeye Football, followed in 2014 with: The Legends: Ohio State Buckeyes-The Men, The Deeds, The Consequences, and his newest book published in 2022: The Legends, Volume II: Ohio State Buckeyes – The Men, The Deeds, The Consequences.

A native of Washington Court House, Mark has more than 40 years’ experience as a writer, journalist, editor, and columnist, beginning his career at his hometown newspaper. He is currently the Managing Editor Emeritus of Columbus Sports Publications, a Columbus-based firm that publishes sports- related fan newspapers including Buckeye Sports Bulletin and manages the internet website www.BuckeyeSports.com

Throughout the course of his career, Rea has won a variety of writing awards, including several national first-place honors from McGraw-Hill in 2002 and 2003, as well as national awards for feature writing and for column writing from the Football Writers Association of America.

Attendees can come hear the history of Buckeye football and learn more of the current state of the Ohio State football program.

Mark Rea https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Mark-Rea.jpg Mark Rea