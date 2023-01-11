Travel & Tourism presents grant to Ag Society

The Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau recently awarded the Fayette County Agricultural Society with a $50,000 grant to help cover the expense of a large digital sign at the county fairgrounds’ Leesburg Avenue entrance.

For several years, Faith Cottrill-Marine, secretary for the Fayette County Agricultural Society, has applied for grants and donations to help with the cost of a new sign. She applied for a grant with Fayette County Travel & Tourism, and last summer a car accident destroyed a wooden sign that had been displayed at the Leesburg Avenue entrance of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Ag Society members said they are very grateful to Travel & Tourism for the support.

“We are proud to support the Fayette County Agricultural Society,” said Stephanie Dunham, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism. “The new digital sign will enhance the ability to advertise upcoming events held not only at the fairgrounds but in our community. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Ag Society to bring in visitors to our area through the county fair and other large events held at the fairgrounds.”

The new sign, which will be installed this year, is designed to keep the community and 4-H/FFA exhibitors aware of events happening at the fairgrounds.

Fayette County Travel & Tourism recently presented a $50,000 grant to the Fayette County Agricultural Society for a new digital sign. From left to right, Wayne Arnold, Ag Society, Lori Moore, Ag Society, Faith Cottrill-Marine, Ag Society, Stephanie Dunham, Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism, Bob Schwartz, Ag Society, and Doug Marine, Ag Society. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Travel-and-tourism-presentation-1-.jpg Fayette County Travel & Tourism recently presented a $50,000 grant to the Fayette County Agricultural Society for a new digital sign. From left to right, Wayne Arnold, Ag Society, Lori Moore, Ag Society, Faith Cottrill-Marine, Ag Society, Stephanie Dunham, Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism, Bob Schwartz, Ag Society, and Doug Marine, Ag Society. Courtesy photo

