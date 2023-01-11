Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 11

Shane Fox II, 25, Bloomingburg, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jan. 10

Ashley D. Shepherd, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Ashley N. Smith, 35, 627 Columbus Ave., speed.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., illegal conveyance of weapon in school safety zone.

Brooke L. Smith, 41, 707 Maple St., failure to assure clear distance ahead, no operator’s license.

Heidi E. Smith, 51, 724 Broadway St., Wilmington Police Department theft warrant.

Jan. 9

Chelsea Copas, 24, Hillsboro, non-compliance suspension.

Isabella S. Allman, 29, 2161 Jenni Lane, resisting, obstructing, endangering children, no operator’s license, child restraint violation, failure to control, leaving the scene.

Tiarra Thomas, 23, 717 Yeoman St., expired registration.

Monique Stubbs, 42, 524 5th St., license forfeiture.

Jessica M. Olley, 45, 1032 Flakes Ford Road, speed.

Allen M. Bailey, 36, Chillicothe, domestic.

Sherry R. Hedgecock, 49, 2944 Snowhill Road SW, speed.