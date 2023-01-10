Lynch elected as WCHCS BOE president

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education held its regularly-scheduled organizational board meeting on Monday evening at the central office. A president and vice president were elected for the 2023 calendar year.

Jennifer Lynch was elected as president after a vote from the school board, and Dr. Zach Camp was elected as vice president.

Also at the meeting, superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey informed everyone that January was Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) School Board Recognition Month. Bailey proceeded to present all five board members with a certificate to show gratitude for their service.

A total of 77 substitute teachers were approved by the school board during the meeting for the second semester of the school year.

Several athletic supplemental contracts were approved during Monday’s meeting, including Mark Schwartz returning to coach the Blue Lion baseball team, Rick Foose returning to coach Lady Lion softball, and Brian Ream returning to coach Blue Lion tennis.

One change was noted by Dr. Bailey, which was that Louis Reid would be coaching both the boys and girls track teams this spring. Coach Reid has been solely the girls coach for the last 20 years, but will now take on the responsibility of both teams.

The next school board meeting is set to take place on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

