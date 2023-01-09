AAA: Gas prices spike in south central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 30 cents higher this week at $3.310 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio average: $3.310; Washington Court House average: $3.302

Average price during the week of January 3, 2023 $3.015

Average price during the week of January 10, 2022 $3.162

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.347 Athens

$3.292 Chillicothe

$3.360 Columbiana

$3.437 East Liverpool

$3.215 Gallipolis

$3.311 Hillsboro

$3.293 Ironton

$3.325 Jackson

$3.299 Logan

$3.286 Marietta

$3.242 Portsmouth

$3.305 Steubenville

$3.331 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

After the recent surge in gas prices caused by frigid weather and robust holiday road travel, pump prices fell by a penny over the weekend, but are still seven cents higher than this time last week. Today’s national average of $3.28 is three cents less than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped from 9.33 million barrels per day to 7.51 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 300,000 barrels to 222.7 million barrels. Lower gasoline demand has contributed to limiting increases in pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 10 cents to settle at $73.77. A lower dollar helped to push crude prices higher at the end of the week. However, crude prices declined earlier in the week amid ongoing global economic concerns due to rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.