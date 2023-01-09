Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec 23 — 330 Washington Sq.

Received call from the monitoring company on the non-emergency line reporting a commercial waterflow alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival but did note active strobes within the store. FD found active water flow from at least one sprinkler head in the breezeway entrance and noted the main store appeared to be clear. FD requested a key holder or responder be contacted and made entry through the front entrance doors and found only one sprinkler head in the breezeway flowing, the remainder of the store was okay. FD located the riser room and shut down the water supply to the fire suppressive system. FD met with the responding supervisor and explained the situation. FD assisted with silencing the alarm and advised to contact the monitoring company to reset the system.

Dec 23 — 1208 Bramble Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting of a kitchen fire. FD noted an evacuation but did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed all occupants were out and accounted for. Occupants advised the stove had caught fire and the breaker was shut off prior to FD arrival. FD found no visible smoke or fire at the time of making entry. FD investigation found the control panel on the top-back of the stove had malfunctioned and burnt. FD noted a small amount of smoke damage to the wall directly behind/above the control panel. FD moved the appliance out away from the wall, unplugged the unit, and checked for other potential damage or extension and did not find any. FD advised the occupants to leave the breaker off.

Dec 23 — 411 Pearl St.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting utility lines down across the alley way. FD found a line down and across the alley at the time of arrival and determined it to be a live powerline attached both to the pole and residence. FD requested AES to be dispatched and placed caution tape across the alley on both sides of the powerline.

Dec 23 — US 35 E mm 81

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single vehicle accident traveling west bound and through a guardrail. FD found a single vehicle upright, on all four wheels off the south side of the east bound lane and down the embankment at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment or injuries and was released by deputies on the scene.

Dec 23 — 101 Seth Way

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an issue with the fireplace, occupant reports burn/smoke damage on the wall with no visible smoke or fire. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and noted no evacuation. FD was advised of the issue with the operation of the gas burning fireplace and noted soot throughout the room. FD removed damaged and potential fire loads from the mantle and placed them outside. FD investigation did not find any fire extension beyond the fire box and determined the damper was malfunctioning/inoperable and caused a buildup of smoke and soot within the room. FD shut off the supply of natural gas to the fireplace and advised to have the damper and chimney serviced prior to using again.

Dec 23 — 2110 Jenni Lane

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD found large amounts of water coming through the ceiling near the boiler unit just above and inside the front door at the time of entry. The occupant advised there was no fire or smoke inside the unit. FD shut off the water supply and shut off the gas and electric service inside the unit for safety precautions. FD confirmed the residents had alternative housing for the night and referred the family to the Red Cross until repairs could be made.

Dec 23 — 1430 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm, no location. Prior to arrival FD was notified via radio by station 100 to cancel, direct contact with personnel from Adena Fayette advised of a false alarm.

Dec 23 — 2154 Jenni Ln.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation, occupant reporting water coming through the ceiling. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD found large amounts of water coming through the ceiling near the boiler unit just above and inside the front door at the time of entry. The occupant advised there was no fire and was on he phone with facility personnel who were advising them to shut off the water supply to the unit. FD shut off the water supply and shut off the gas and electric service inside the unit for safety precautions. FD confirmed the residents had alternative housing until repairs could be made.

Dec 23 — 203 Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was advised by employees that the power went out while cooking and all exhaust fans shut down causing the alarm.